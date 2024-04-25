Fallout series boosts the show's music on Spotify

HQ

Few will have missed that the success of the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video has made people really eager to play Fallout again. But it's not just in the gaming world we see clear signs that the Fallout series has made a major pop culture impact, as it is also noticeable on Spotify where songs played in the series suddenly increased the number of plays by over 10,000%.

This is noted in the latest newsletter from Mat Ombler, where he writes that The Jet Tones song Henry went from 133 monthly listens to suddenly having over 15,000. Several other songs have also received a big boost, including Alvino Rey and His Orchestra's hit Darnadella and The Castells' Some Enchanted Evening. The Ink Spot's iconic I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire has also seen a massive increase with over 250,000 plays.

Have you added any songs from the Fallout series to your Spotify playlist?

