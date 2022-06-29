Fallout series adds three new cast members

HQ

The Fallout series that is being created for Amazon has officially expanded its cast even further with the additions of three new members. Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Xelia Mendes-Jones (soon to be in Netflix's Havoc), and Aaron Moten (Father Stu) are all joining the team, alongside the previously announced Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins.

As reported by Variety, these new cast members have been announced in a similar way to prior ones, meaning we don't know exactly who each actor will be playing in the Fallout show as of yet.

What we do know is that the Fallout series is slated to begin production later this year, and is coming from co-showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.