Fallout: Season 3 may have connections to Fallout 5

It's only been a few hours since season two of Fallout premiered (and you can find out what we thought of the first episode here), but work on season three is apparently already in full swing. This was revealed by Bethesda veteran and executive producer Todd Howard in an interview with Variety.

But he also reveals another interesting detail, namely that parts of the third season may appear in future games in one way or another:

"For us on the game and TV show side, we're writing Season 3 now. We're having those conversations now of, what are we doing in Season 3 for the TV show and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don't feel forced or fake."

So it seems that some of the events in the third season of the series may have consequences for Fallout 5 (which, however, is not likely to be released on this side of 2030), probably in the form of people you meet, side quests, places we get to visit, enemies to fight, and/or maybe even something related to the main story.

The creator of the series, Graham Wagner, has previously said that he considers Fallout to be an official part of the universe, so perhaps it's not entirely surprising that it now seems to be becoming more closely linked to the games. We might add that this is roughly the same approach that James Gunn wants to use for future DC games, and that Amazon is applying to the recently announced Tomb Raider games (Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst) and the upcoming TV series starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, which also involves a shared universe.