Fallout Season 2 will be out 'as fast as humanly possible'

Fallout on Amazon Prime Video has been one of the streamer's biggest successes to date, and so it makes sense that people are hoping a second season of the hit show can arrive sooner rather than later.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Graham Wagner spoke about the wait for Season 2, and how it hopefully shouldn't be too long. He didn't want to commit to a release window, just in case the internet decided that was now the firm release date, but he did say the following:

"We are going as fast as we possibly can, and we've got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done," he said. "We are hitting the ground running this season. We're going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible."

"And there are so many things we wanted to do in Season 1 where we were like, 'That would be amazing, let's do that in Season 2.' So it feels like we're so much farther along and it's honestly really exciting and we're just really grateful to have the opportunity to bring to the screen all the things that didn't quite fit in Season 1," added fellow showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

So, don't expect a super long wait, by the sounds of things, but also it seems as if production is going to take some time. It's moving from New York to California for Season 2, which could delay things slightly, but with a lot of heavy lifting done as the showrunners say, there's hope for a Season 2 soon.