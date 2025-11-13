Fallout season 2 trailer shows fan-favourite characters, weapons and more

HQ

It's been close to three months since we got glimpses of what awaits when the second season of Fallout comes to Prime Video on the 17th of December, so it's time to get an even better look.

Amazon has released the first real trailer for Fallout season 2, and almost every second of it has something insteresting for different kinds of viewers. We're talking the return of beloved characters from both the first season and Fallout: New Vegas, the additions of Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin, a much better look at a Deathclaw, a power fist, hints about what Walton Goggins' The Ghoul is searching for and a whole lot of the drama, humour and violence the show and games are known for.

The show has already been renewed for a third season, so we might not get everything we want this December, but I'm not complaining when it seem like we're in for another really great season either way.

