news
Fallout (Amazon)
Gamescom 2025 Coverage

Fallout season 2 teaser trailer reveals premiere date and Deathclaw

Along with a bunch of references to Fallout: New Vegas.

HQ

We already knew that the second season of Fallout will come to Prime Video sometime in December, but now it's time for the exact date.

Amazon has, after giving us several images yesterday, released the first teaser trailer for Fallout season 2. It ends by announcing that the show will premiere on the 17th of December. Before that, we're shown both a pre-war and post-apocalyptic New Vegas, a bunch of references to Fallout: New Vegas, how the relationship between The Ghoul and Lucy keeps developing and finally glimpses of a Deathclaw.

HQ
Fallout (Amazon)

