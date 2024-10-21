Fallout: Season 2 starts shooting next month

HQ

There were many of us who were blown away by the brilliant Fallout, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in April - quickly breaking record after record, and getting the world's gamers to once again venture into the radioactive wasteland of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76.

Many feared there would be a long wait for the sequel, as TV series (like games) often take years to produce these days. Fortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case here. In an interview with ScreenRant, actress Leslie Uggams says that the crew is ready to start shooting season two in a few weeks.

However, it took almost two years from the first day of shooting of season one until the show actually premiered, but it's likely that things will go much faster this time around now that they have a lot to build on already. Whether season two will return as early as late 2025 is unclear, but early 2026 seems reasonable.