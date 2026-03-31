Fallout: Season 2 is Prime Video's biggest returning hit ever

HQ

Just before Christmas last year, Fallout: Season 2 premiered, continuing the story of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), this time with a visit to New Vegas. The ratings were consistently sky-high, and audiences agreed, resulting in the series scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes among both media and fans, and it was reported to have attracted large viewership.

Now, about two months after Season 2 wrapped up and the dust has settled, we've finally gotten concrete numbers on how it performed. The Wrap reports that in the 91 days since the first episode of the new season was released, 100 million people have watched the Fallout seasons, with Season 2 alone accounting for 83 million of those views.

A figure so impressive that it makes Fallout: Season 2 the most successful returning series on Amazon Prime Video ever, and it ranked number one in over 80 countries. Despite the Fallout universe's distinct focus on the U.S., the international audience actually outnumbered the domestic one (53%).

One can suspect that Amazon is working feverishly with everything they've got to ensure that production on Season 3 moves as quickly as humanly possible. It took a year and a half between the first two seasons; if something similar happens now, we can expect a premiere in the summer of 2027.

Do you think Amazon can keep the same quality up for Season 3 as well?