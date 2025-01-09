Fallout Season 2 filming postponed due to L.A. wildfires

HQ

We might be waiting a little longer for Fallout Season 2, as the fires that have consumed large parts of L.A. have forced production to shut down, as firefighters try to contain the blaze sweeping across the city.

As spotted by Variety, FilmLA, the permitting agency for production in Los Angeles, has issued a notification that the "LA County Fire Department has specifically instructed that all permits issued for filming in the communities of Altadena, La Crescenta, La Canada/Flintridge and unincorporated Pasadena are withdrawn. Other permit revocations are possible."

While many of the soundstages aren't in the direct line of fire, the air quality around them is dangerous, with residents asked not to be on the roads unnecessarily. The stoppage to filming isn't expected to be an overly long one, and could be at an end as soon as Friday. However, with people's homes being burned, there are clearly bigger things to worry about than a new season of a video game adaptation.