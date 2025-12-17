Fallout: Season 2 - Episode 1 (Prime Video)

HQ

It's been just under a year and a half since we had the pleasure of curling up on the sofa and diving headfirst into the uncompromising, post-apocalyptic world of the Fallout games. And most of us would probably agree that what sounded like a fantastically bad idea beforehand, making a TV series out of the morally complex franchise, was a big surprise. In fact, Fallout was a real standout among last year's already solid line-up of TV series on show. Expansive, quirky, charming and maintaining tone and humour.

In short, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet managed the seemingly impossible - to capture the essence of Fallout and do it justice - even setting the bar almost uncomfortably high. I am therefore pleased to report that nothing has changed with the second season, which picks up more or less exactly where the series left off last year and, if this first episode is to be taken as a pointer to what is to come, we can once again expect to be spoilt with more of the same.

Fallout is brimming with confidence and the creators have a clear vision they are sticking to. There's not a hint of nervousness or stress, no need to assert itself through grandiose action scenes or shocking narrative twists. The season premiere doesn't clamour for attention but proceeds at a very leisurely pace, taking its time and letting the material breathe. As before, the series balances the dark, sometimes almost nihilistic, with a dry and raunchy sense of humour, in keeping with what is on offer in the games.

This is an ad:

In other words, the tone is set straight away and after a brief recap of last season, we're thrown straight into the madness, complete with cheesy retro aesthetics, human misery and uncomfortably optimistic slogans that try to romanticise the apocalypse. But best of all, Fallout, now more than ever, dares to let the scenes speak for themselves and trusts you as a viewer. There's no unnecessary explanation or stylish exposition. No, Fallout assumes that you are able to listen, see, think and analyse. Because where the first season occasionally had to stop and clarify things, from the Brotherhood of Steel to Vault-Tec as a company, most things happen more organically this time. Characters act on experience rather than exposition, the consequences of last season linger in the background and cement that vital sense of continuity.

What's more, there's a clear priority on deepening the characters right from the start. Lucy, Hank, Howard and others are re-established and further fleshed out through small but not insignificant details, and there's a mature restraint here that really appeals and draws you deeper into the brutal world - which thankfully focuses on the small rather than large-scale epic drama. We all already know what's at stake and don't need reminding. Which the creators of the series are thankfully aware of too.

But the focus on the characters doesn't mean that the world around them is overshadowed, quite the opposite. The environments are richer than ever and bursting with detail, large and small. It's dirty, it's raw, it's possibly even more glorious than before, but above all it feels real. The world once again has a very earthy feel and everything from the dunes, the dilapidated, decaying buildings and not least the inside of the arches feel like real places. Free from digital fiddling. If anything, you often just want to pause and stare at everything that is painted in the background, all the little elements - from the signs and posters with their quirky texts, to the jumping fleas in the soup. You're completely blown away by how much time has seemingly gone into really bringing the Fallout world to life.

This is an ad:

The humour, as previously mentioned, is also intact. If possible, it's now even more sharp and acidic. You laugh when you shouldn't, it's uncomfortable but at the same time absolutely wonderful and it feels more natural than ever before. Sure, the grumpy dialogue is still there, but a lot of the absurdity also comes from the situations taken as a whole. Awkward but charming and as a Fallout nerd it's hard not to appreciate it all, the passion and dedication to the source material is impressive to say the least. Likewise, I'd like to give a nod to the pacing of this first episode, which admittedly might feel a tad slow to some, but really gives the world and characters room to do their thing.

Because when the credits roll after just under an hour, you just want more. It's a leisurely and restrained start that once again focuses on satire, abuse of power and the little man. Rather than roaring mutants, firefights and soldiers dressed in power armour - more or less exactly what I hoped for and so much more. A near-perfect start that deepens rather than tries to outdo itself, and which, while maintaining its tone, shows an unparalleled respect for both the source material and the audience. Welcome back to the wilderness.