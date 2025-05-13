Fallout season 2 comes to Prime Video in December

HQ

Four days ago, Walton Goggins revealed that the second season of Amazon's Fallout series had finished filming. This left many wondering if we would see the final result later this year, or if we would have to wait for 2026. I have good news.

Amazon doesn't just announce that Fallout season 2 will debut on Prime Video sometime this December, but also that a third season has already been greenlit. We're not told anything else noteworthy, so we'll just have to wait for trailers and news about new actors in the coming months.