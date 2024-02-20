Fallout reveals new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology with all 7 games

HQ

Bethesda has just announced a new special edition of the Fallout games, entitled the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Anthology, containing all seven Fallout games released so far, including the isometric original games.

"Whether you're new to Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout, or this isn't your first time stepping out of the vault, get a crash course in wasteland survival from the very beginning of the award-winning role-playing game series that blasted onto the scene in 1997," reads a description on Bethesda's site. The price isn't listed here, but pre-orders are available now from local retailers and on Bethesda's Gear site it's listed for $60.

The Anthology launches on the 11th of April and also comes with a miniature nuke as well as seven cards depicting the stats you can use in the games. Each of those cards contains a code for your PC version of the Fallout games, so be sure not to lose them!