Fallout producers wanted to save iconic stuff for season two

HQ

By now, we're guessing that several of you have already finished watching the first season of Fallout and discovered that it's a real treat. But... some of you may also miss some very classic elements, such as the deadly Deathclaws.

Why did the producers decide to omit this? As it turns out, there's a very good answer to that question, because in an interview with The Wrap, one of the showrunners, Graham Wagner, tells us that they simply didn't want to throw everything at it right away, but have deliberately chosen to save something for later:

"There's all the greatest hit things, like the most obvious things that people who aren't even gamers know about 'Fallout,' like Nuka, Deathclaws, whatever. There are these things that are just so prevalent and we were tempted to do all of them in Season 1"

She goes on to explain that many of the most iconic Fallout elements are instead things that will appear in the next season, when it premieres:

"We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away. It's such a monumental piece. We want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just added on to the massive world building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we're very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games."

Was there anything in particular you missed in the Fallout series?