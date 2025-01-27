Fallout placed in the top 10 most-watched series of last year

HQ

While fans were cautious of Fallout up until its release, with some further critiquing the show for how it dealt with certain lore and significant settlements, Amazon's foray into the Wasteland has been largely successful. Season 2 is on the way, and now we have figures for Season 1, it's not surprising to see why.

According to data from Luminate (thanks, Deadline), which gives us a look at the entirety of streaming and TV from the last year, Fallout made its way into the top 10 most-watched series of the year, with 8 billion minutes watched.

That's 4 billion minutes off the top spot, which was taken by Netflix's Fool Me Once, which had 12 billion minutes viewed. Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video didn't perform as well, with Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking a nosedive when it came to popularity, with its total minutes down 60% compared to the first season.