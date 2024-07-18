Fallout nominated for 16 Emmy Awards

HQ

The Last of Us won eight Emmy Awards back in January after last year's ceremony was delayed because of the strikes in Hollywood. Thee months later, Amazon's Fallout show arrive and became a huge success both commercially and critically. Now it's time for a real reminder of just how great the show is.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards, and Fallout has been nominated for 16 awards with 17 nominations. This isn't as many as The Last of Us, but maybe it can win more? Here's the stuff Fallout can win:





Outstanding drama series



Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Walton Goggins



Outstanding writing for a drama series: Episode 1 - The End



Outstanding production design: Episode 1 - The End



Outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes: Episode 1 - The End



Outstanding picture editing for a drama series: Episode 1 - The End and Episode 4 - The Ghouls



Outstanding main title design



Outstanding period or fantasy/sci-fi makeup (non-prosthetic): Episode 3 - The Head



Outstanding prosthetic makeup: Episode 8 - The Beginning



Outstanding music supervision: Episode 1 - The End



Outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (One Hour): Episode 2 - The Target



Outstanding sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (One Hour): Episode 2 - The Target



Outstanding special visual effects in a season or a movie



Outstanding stunt coordination for drama programming



Outstanding stunt performance



Outstanding emerging media program: Fallout: Vault 33



You probably shouldn't hold your breath for some of these, however. Take the one for best drama series as an example. Another candidate here is Shogun. The FX show leads the way this year with 25 nominations. Still, congratulations to Amazon, Bethesda, Leonard Boyarsky, Tim Cain and everyone else involved with the Fallout show and the franchise in general for all of these well-deserved nominations. We'll see how many (let's be optimistic and don't write if, okie dokie?) Fallout wins in September.