Fallout: New Vegas screenwriter returns to Obsidian in new role

Fallout: New Vegas became a massive hit with both fans and critics when it was released 15 years ago. One of the key reasons for its success was undoubtedly the well-crafted story, thanks to the work of writer John Gonzalez. Since then, Gonzalez and Obsidian had parted ways, but now it looks like they've reunited.

Gonzalez shared in a post on LinkedIn that he's returned to Obsidian, this time as Creative Director for a new, as-yet unannounced project. Sadly, it's not a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas, as many fans might have hoped, but something completely new.

Gonzalez left Obsidian in 2011 to explore other projects, and since then, he's worked on titles like Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Horizon Forbidden West in various roles.

