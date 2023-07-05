Fallout: New Vegas remake mod resurfaces after 2 years

HQ

Fallout 4 has some huge mod projects in the works, which will hopefully make the wait for Fallout 5 a bit easier. Already, we know about Fallout: London, which is essentially an entirely new title created within the Fallout 4 base game. Now, we've had a reminder of another behemoth mod that seeks to remake the entirety of Fallout: New Vegas.

Similarly to Skyblivion, Fallout 4 New Vegas is a mod that seeks to give life to an older game by giving it a more modern look. The last time we got an update from Fallout 4 New Vegas was over 2 years ago. Now, a new trailer shows off the Recharger weapons, which have been added into the conversion project and as their own mod.

We've still got no proper release date for Fallout 4 New Vegas, but the mod team has given us some extra details, including the facts that it won't run on console nor on the game's VR version. Also, it'll be about 25% bigger than the original Fallout: New Vegas in terms of the game world.