Fallout: New Vegas is free on PC

HQ

Obsidian is extremely busy developing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 these days, but that doesn't stop rumours and speculations about a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas from popping up quite often. It's safe to say we should expect to see even more of this the coming days.

Because Fallout: New Vegas is this week's free game on the Epic Games Store. We're actually getting the Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the expansions filled with so many hours of additional fun. Grab it before the offer ends next Thursday.