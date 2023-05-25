Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas is free on PC

It's even the Ultimate Edition.

Obsidian is extremely busy developing Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 these days, but that doesn't stop rumours and speculations about a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas from popping up quite often. It's safe to say we should expect to see even more of this the coming days.

Because Fallout: New Vegas is this week's free game on the Epic Games Store. We're actually getting the Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the expansions filled with so many hours of additional fun. Grab it before the offer ends next Thursday.

0
Fallout: New VegasScore

Fallout: New Vegas
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

Bengt has ventured into the Mojave wastelands and brought back a review of one of the most anticipated titles of 2010 - Fallout: New Vegas.



