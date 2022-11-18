Fallout: New Vegas creator wants to make a new game in the series

HQ

Fallout: New Vegas from 2010 continues to be widely regarded as one of the best games in the franchise. It was developed by Obsidian Entertainment instead of Bethesda Softworks and never got a proper sequel, something fans are still asking for to this day

Nowadays, Microsoft owns both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks, which means there is no legal obstacles making this impossible. When the director of the game, Josh Sawyer (who is still working at Obsidian and was director on the recently released Pentiment), recently visited Kinda Funny Games podcast, he was asked if he would like to return to the Fallout series, and had a reply fans will appreciate:

"I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working on it again but you know, we'll see where the future takes me."

Sawyer had obviously given this some thought and even had ideas about where his next Fallout would take place:

"California or the Midwest would be very interesting. Obviously, I have to be passionate about it as a Director but also that the team is really excited about and also that works within the larger idea of the IP."

Would you like to see the Fallout: New Vegas director return to the franchise, or should Bethesda handle it themselves?