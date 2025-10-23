Fallout: New Vegas 15th Anniversary Bundle announced

HQ

While no images are available at the time of writing, we have been promised that the Bethesda Gear Store will feature a Fallout: New Vegas 15th Anniversary Bundle when you read this.

It should contain the following:



Fallout: New Vegas: Ultimate Edition PC Code



Victor Statue (8" PVC): The friendly Securitron stands tall and is ready to roll



Doc Mitchell's Evaluation Cards (8x8 cardstock set): Straight from your first moments in Goodsprings, a true piece of New Vegas history



Vault Boy Enamel Pin (1.5"): Vault Boy stacks the odds with poker chips in hand



Mojave Express Patch (3.5" × 1.9"): Woven, iron-on, and full of wasteland charm



NCR Recon Patch (3.25" × 3.5"): Woven, iron-on insignia of the New California Republic's finest



Collector's Big Box: A throwback-style display box created exclusively for the anniversary



This is a very different take from the original Collector's Edition that heavily swayed in to the gambling part of the game, including poker chips and playing cards, along with playing cards.

Fallout: New Vegas came out 15 years ago, and is known for its great DLCs and fantastic narrative, while embracing some of the more dark sides of the wasteland and really making a great backstory for the franchise, along with fleshing out some of the major warring factions in the wasteland.