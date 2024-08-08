Fallout meets Dishonored in first images from WolfEye's next game

HQ

Earlier this week, Arkane founder Raphael Colantonio said that WolfEye's, the studio he leads now, is making an FPS game that will make fans of Dishonored and Prey happy. He also said we would learn more about it in a matter of days, and he wasn't kidding.

WolfEye has sent us a press release with the first images and details about its upcoming game. The yet to be titled first-person action RPG has just gone into full production, so one of the reasons for this unveiling is that the developers want as much feedback as possible. This doesn't just include showing concept art that makes the game look like a mix of Fallout and Dishonored, but also the chance to sign up for a closed alpha test that will take place in early 2025 if everything goes according to plan.

A good idea when WolfEye wants to give us an astounding amount of freedom in a rich and detailed world. Games like that have a tendency to have problems, but Weird West, Dishonored and Prey show that Colantonio and crew know how to do it without too many issues, so consider me very interested. How about you?