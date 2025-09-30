Fallout: London's first DLC Rabbit & Pork is out now

HQ

Fallout: London might be a mod, but it may as well be considered like a full title release at this point, as the team behind the game have announced the first free DLC update Rabbit & Pork, which is out right now.

Rabbit & Pork introduces 80 fully-voiced NPCs with 8000+ dialogue lines, 30 new quests and minigames, 30 new weapons and armours, 70 random encounters, a new animal companion and player home, and more. The update not only gives new content, but updates the old as well, adding bug fixes and improvements suggested by the community.

"Rabbit & Pork represents the next iteration of Fallout: London. It's the most complete and stable version yet, with brand-new storylines and characters that push our vision even further," said Dean Carter, CEO at developer Team FOLON.

This version of Fallout: London is available with a new custom launcher from Overwolf, allowing players to install and update the mod without issue. A Kickstarter has been launched by Team FOLON as well, which will bring about a merch collection inspired by the mod.