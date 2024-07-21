Fallout: London will get a real UK politician to voice a robot

HQ

Fallout: London is going to be a massive mod. It's going to act as a Fallout 4.5 for many players, as we're likely not getting Fallout 5 for years and years to come. We know the game is going to be packed with voice-acting talent, too.

Neil Newbon and Anna Demetriou will be joining Fallout: London's voice cast, but according to an update in the mod's Discord server (thanks, VG247), the cherry on the top of all the performances is by one of John Bercow.

Bercow will be playing a robot Speaker of the House in Fallout: London, following a 10-year stint as Speaker of the House in UK Parliament from 2009-2019. If you're not in the know, the Speaker of the House is a Member of Parliament who essentially acts as an independent. They sit in between the benches and yell "order" whenever things get too rowdy. Bercow was particularly famous for his delivery of the word.

Fallout: London is edging closer to release after the next-gen update for Fallout 4 pushed development back a while.