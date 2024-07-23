Fallout: London wants to launch on consoles too, but needs Bethesda's help

HQ

The Fallout: London project is moving forward, even though Bethesda's recent next-gen updates have put a serious crimp in its release plans. The mammoth mod (which is already big enough to be a standalone game) is only confirmed to be coming to PC, though its developers also intend to bring it to consoles, if possible.

But none of that will be easy. Because of its large size, the game will require "special permission" to download from Bethesda's own in-game mod platform. What's more, project lead Dean Carter is appealing directly to the studio's help and approval to come to consoles as a standalone title, as he said in an interview with Metro.

For PC players, they've had to use a different method than usual, as the Nexus Mods platform couldn't support such a large file package. Luckily, GOG stepped up to fill the gap. All that's left now is to find out the final release date for Fallout: London, which will hopefully be kept for 2024.

Thanks, The Gamer.