news
Fallout 4

Fallout: London shows off new weapons, vehicles, and ladders

The huge mod is set to release this year.

HQ

With a potential wait of a decade before we see Fallout 5, we're looking to modders to give us a glimpse at the dystopian nuclear wasteland. One huge mod that a lot of Fallout fans have a keen eye on is Fallout: London.

The game set in old blighty looks to build its own lore, characters, and story while giving us a traditional Fallout RPG experience. In the most recent developer video, we get a look at some new guns coming to the game, motorcycles, and even ladder functionality, which has rarely appeared in previous Bethesda titles.

This year is a big one for Fallout: London, as it is when the mod is meant to be released. With the culture of delays in gaming nowadays, it is possible work won't be done on the mod by then, but we have our hopes up thanks to this promising progress video.

Will you be checking out Fallout: London?

Fallout 4

