Fallout London project lead picks where Bethesda should set Fallout 5

We may all still be wondering where next in Tamriel we'll be exploring in The Elder Scrolls VI, but we do know that Bethesda is also working on the next Fallout game, too. Therefore, there's no harm in a bit of speculation about what the developer will do with its next foray into the Wasteland.

Speaking with Esports.net, Fallout London project lead Dean Carter first shot down the idea of a New York-based Fallout game. "I really wouldn't like to see it," Carter said. "I think New York would be an interesting setting for a Fallout game, sadly, I really think New York is just so overplayed personally. It's in so many games. It's the go-to place."

So, where would he want to see Fallout 5 be set? "Fallout 76 is covering the Corn Belt. I think the obvious place to go next is back to New Vegas but would I like to see that? Probably not," he said. "I would say Texas. You've got interesting things you could caricature down there, and I think for me it's actually part of why I find Fallout 76 to be a bit boring. The world space is great, but the characters are just a bit generic. We know this because they had to import so much from the other settings and change the lore so we had the Brotherhood of Steel and various other bits to make it more interesting and recognisable."

"That wouldn't be the case with Texas. The place is already a living caricature of itself so they would have a lot to work with," Carter continued.

In terms of the atmosphere Carter wants to see return, he hopes one day Bethesda will take a little bit from Fallout 1's vibe. "I prefer Fallout to have that sort of tone rather than going all slapstick. It's a bit more humorous but the humour in the first series was dark humour. The slapstick stuff needs to stop because that's not what Fallout is," Carter explained.