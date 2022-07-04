Fallout: London modder hired by Bethesda

HQ

Last week, we reported that the very promising and hyped Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London would be released next year. Unfortunately, the team has encountered a both good and bad obstacle.

The good news is that they did get solid proof for how good this mod actually looks as even Bethesda seems to be really impressed with it. That bad news is that they are in fact so impressed that they desired to hire the lead technical adviser Ryan Johnson themselves, who is now associate level designer at Bethesda.

In a lengthy tweet the London modders explain that Johnson already was finished with his job on the project, which means it shouldn't affect the release much, while also wishing him best of luck.

Unfortunately, it will likely take quite some time before we get a proper Fallout 5, as Bethesda recently explained that they will release Starfield first before starting to focus on The Elder Scrolls VI - and only then on Fallout 5. At least it seems to be in capable hands.

Thanks GamingBolt