Fallout: London launches in April 2024

HQ

If you love Fallout just as much as we do, you have probably heard about Fallout: London, a mod for Fallout 4 but with the size and production values of an official Bethesda expansion. It has been under development for many years and a sign of how great it seems, is that the head writer of Fallout: London was hired by Bethesda two years ago.

After several delays with climbing ambitions, we are now close to an official release. The team making Fallout: London have shared a short trailer on X and a longer in-depth presentation on Youtube, revealing that we have 50+ main quests and 200+ side-quests to look forward to together with brand new environments, gameplay additions and quality-of-life improvements. The developers have also recorded over 90,000 lines of dialogue, with the original Fallout 4 having 111,000 (and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has 60,000), which is borderline crazy.

Fallout: London launches on April 23 and is a free mod for Fallout 4. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about a console version, but hopefully Bethesda will help these modders to deliver this goodness to PlayStation and Xbox as well. Just listen to the official description:

"Fallout: London is an ambitious DLC-sized mod that brings the player into the nuclear apocalypse all the way to the doorsteps of Parliament. The mod encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games with a new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more! This all comes together in a package tied with an uniquely British bow."

Yes please!