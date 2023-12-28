Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fallout 4

Fallout: London launches in April 2024

This expansive mod is likely the closest thing we're getting to Fallout 5 for years.

HQ

If you love Fallout just as much as we do, you have probably heard about Fallout: London, a mod for Fallout 4 but with the size and production values of an official Bethesda expansion. It has been under development for many years and a sign of how great it seems, is that the head writer of Fallout: London was hired by Bethesda two years ago.

After several delays with climbing ambitions, we are now close to an official release. The team making Fallout: London have shared a short trailer on X and a longer in-depth presentation on Youtube, revealing that we have 50+ main quests and 200+ side-quests to look forward to together with brand new environments, gameplay additions and quality-of-life improvements. The developers have also recorded over 90,000 lines of dialogue, with the original Fallout 4 having 111,000 (and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has 60,000), which is borderline crazy.

Fallout: London launches on April 23 and is a free mod for Fallout 4. Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything about a console version, but hopefully Bethesda will help these modders to deliver this goodness to PlayStation and Xbox as well. Just listen to the official description:

"Fallout: London is an ambitious DLC-sized mod that brings the player into the nuclear apocalypse all the way to the doorsteps of Parliament. The mod encapsulates the gritty, adventurous nature of the Fallout games with a new world, factions, storylines, NPCs, weapons, creatures, & much more! This all comes together in a package tied with an uniquely British bow."

Yes please!

Fallout 4

