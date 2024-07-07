Fallout: London edging closer to release

HQ

As someone who was looking forward to a more British slant to Fallout 4, Fallout: London looked like the perfect mod, simultaneously lifting the curtain of what happened in Europe after The Great War and allowing the player to wear a bobby helmet.

The mod was delayed indefinitely when Bethesda released the Next-Gen update in April, as it changed how mods interacted with the main game. Since then, there has been silence around Fallout: London. That is, until now.

On X, Team FOLON has given an update:

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters.

The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light.

Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)

It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting."

The end is in sight, they promise, which is excellent news for anyone hankering for a new Fallout adventure.