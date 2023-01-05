Fallout London Drops a Big Progress Update

HQ

Fallout London might be the closest thing we get to another single-player Fallout experience for what could be a decade of waiting. However, with what we've seen so far from the mod, it looks to be a great addition to the Fallout universe, and with each progress update, there's more to get excited about.

Most recently, the team working on Fallout London has sent out their end of 2022 update for fans, showing off a bunch of new content including revealing that there will be 100 original music tracks in the game, a working London Underground system that even allows you to jump straight into it, and killer robots shaped like post boxes.

Robots take up a lot of the limelight in this update, and for good reason, as machines like the mine with legs the Naval Walker show off some great designs and really flesh out the roster of enemies you'll face in Fallout: London.

Check out the full video below and get ready for when Fallout London launches later this year.