Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Fallout London Drops a Big Progress Update

Killer robots will soon be roaming the streets of post-apocalyptic London.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fallout London might be the closest thing we get to another single-player Fallout experience for what could be a decade of waiting. However, with what we've seen so far from the mod, it looks to be a great addition to the Fallout universe, and with each progress update, there's more to get excited about.

Most recently, the team working on Fallout London has sent out their end of 2022 update for fans, showing off a bunch of new content including revealing that there will be 100 original music tracks in the game, a working London Underground system that even allows you to jump straight into it, and killer robots shaped like post boxes.

Robots take up a lot of the limelight in this update, and for good reason, as machines like the mine with legs the Naval Walker show off some great designs and really flesh out the roster of enemies you'll face in Fallout: London.

Check out the full video below and get ready for when Fallout London launches later this year.

HQ


Loading next content