English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 4

Fallout London developers intend to set up an indie studio

"Fallout London has been a great springboard for this."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Fallout 4 mod Fallout London has finally been released after a full five years of development by the modding group Team Folon and although the mod is popular, hyped and although fans like their work, they can't make a living giving away their hard work as Folon member Dean Carter commented.

Team Folon's Dean Carter till PCGamesN:
"As much as I love the fact that this is a free project - we can offer this thing for free for all the community - free doesn't pay our bills."

With this, and of course the bills not paying themselves, Folon now intends to set up an indie studio and develop its own games

"Fallout London has been a great springboard for this because we've worked with people now, we know what the community seems to like, and we've got this great platform where we can talk to the community."

Fallout 4

Related texts

0
Fallout 4 VRScore

Fallout 4 VR
REVIEW. Written by Robin Høyland

"It's awesome to see a game of this magnitude show up on the VR platform, though it is a shame that it comes with as many issues as it does."



Loading next content