Fallout: London celebrates more than 1 million downloads

Fallout: London is one of the most-ambitious modding projects we've ever seen, and so following its release earlier this year, it's to no one's surprise that it is getting the love it deserves. As was announced in a new video from the mod's creators, on GOG the game has surpassed 1 million redemptions.

Counting other platforms, the number of people who have played Fallout: London is likely way higher. Unfortunately, as the game is free (which is actually quite fortunate for those wanting to just try it out) we can't equate these downloads with a nice profit for the team. However, this popularity has put the names of everyone working on the mod on the game development map, and in the video below there is a mention that they're excited to show what's next.

If you've been living in a nuclear bunker for the last few months, Fallout: London is a mod that takes the Fallout universe across the pond and gives us a look at a radiated Old Blighty. It requires you to own the Fallout 4: Game of the Year edition to play, but otherwise is entirely free for you to check out.