Fallout: London already has mods, and one of them takes a big step on British culture

Fallout: London is out now, and while the mod's performance isn't perfect, it's impressing a lot of fans who are glad to see a different side of the wasteland. However, some aren't too happy with the British naming of things.

Namely, one modder known as GrumpyOldNord decided to mod the mod, changing the name of the football item to a soccer ball. Disgusting. It also changes the name of the football kit to soccer uniform. I can't believe my eyes.

Of course there has been a kick off (get it?) in the comments on the mod, with many Brits and other nationalities chiming in on how the name of the items shouldn't be changed, but then again there's always the argument that you don't have to download this mod if you don't want to, and it just changes the lingo for Americans if they wish.