Fallout: London adds Astarion actor from Baldur's Gate III

The expansion-sized mod Fallout: London is finally set to release this year. We're still likely half a decade away from Fallout 5 at least, so this is all we're going to get when it comes to singleplayer Fallout adventures.

While we wait for Fallout: London's April launch, we've been given a new update video, giving us some information on two cast members joining the ranks of the mod. Neil Newbon, best-known for his work as Astarion in Baldur's Gate III, and Anna Demetriou, who played Sophia in A Plague Tale: Requiem and Dorys in Final Fantasy XVI, will be playing characters in the game.

We don't know much about the characters they're playing, and only get a quick look at them, but it's still impressive that a fan-made project can draw in this kind of voice-acting star power.