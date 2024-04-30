Fallout has become a colossal success for Amazon Prime

HQ

Are adaptations based on video games the next big thing, and there are many indications that this is the case. Arcane, The Last of Us and now Fallout have all been huge successes, not least the most recent one which has now managed the feat of becoming the second most watched series ever on Amazon Prime.

According to Variety, Fallout seems to be most popular in the 18-34 age group, and especially among viewers from the UK, France and Brazil where the series has literally exploded in popularity.

With a whopping 65 million views in less than a fortnight, only The Rings of Power trumps it in pure viewing figures. No wonder then that the series has already been given the green light for a second season, and it's clear that Lucy's adventures in the radioactive wasteland are engaging.

Here at the editorial office, we are of course looking forward to the future adventures that the series' second season will offer together with Lucy, Maximus and Ghoul.

What did you think of the series, and what are you looking forward to seeing more of in the next season?