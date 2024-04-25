Fallout got 5 million views in its first week

HQ

If you'll pardon the pun, Fallout has had a pretty nuclear effect on both the games and the ratings over at Amazon Prime Video. We've already seen millions of players flock to the Fallout games following the show, and Amazon has renewed it for a second season.

Now, as per Variety, we have even more numbers to back up just how much of a hit this show is. The show already racked up 2.5 billion minutes of collective view time, with over 5 million people tuning in during its first full week of streaming.

It's quite a shame then that even with so much Fallout love right now, we're not getting anything official from Bethesda for at least a decade, if we're being realistic. There was supposed to be Fallout London coming out this week, but sadly the release has been pushed back to accommodate next-gen updates for Fallout 4.