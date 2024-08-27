Fallout gives us a massive inside look at the making of Season 1

HQ

Fallout has been a huge success for Amazon this year. The hit show won over fans and critics, and already we know that we're getting a Season 2 at some point soon. As a celebration of the first season, we've been given a short documentary of the making of it.

If you wanted to see how the Super-Duper Mart came about, or you just want to inject more Fallout into your veins, then check out the 18-minute video below. It shows just how the Wasteland came about, with some fun cameos too.

While it was clear from watching the show Amazon spent a lot of money on it, in this video we get to see where that massive budget went, and just how many people it took to make Fallout the success it was.