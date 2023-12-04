Fallout gets four really cool movie posters

HQ

During the weekend, we finally got a good look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout series, thanks to the first teaser-trailer. It stars Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy, Justified) playing a bounty-hunting ghoul an Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as a person living in Vault 33.

Kindly enough, the teaser-trailer wasn't the only thing Amazon had to offer during the last few days, as they also revealed the first four posters from the upcoming TV series (which premieres on April 12). They show three of the main characters as well as the dog named CX404. Check them all out below, it's definitely wallpaper material for Fallout fans.