Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout (Amazon)

Fallout gets four really cool movie posters

The show is being created by the same people who brought us Westworld.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During the weekend, we finally got a good look at Amazon's upcoming Fallout series, thanks to the first teaser-trailer. It stars Walton Goggins (Sons of Anarchy, Justified) playing a bounty-hunting ghoul an Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as a person living in Vault 33.

Kindly enough, the teaser-trailer wasn't the only thing Amazon had to offer during the last few days, as they also revealed the first four posters from the upcoming TV series (which premieres on April 12). They show three of the main characters as well as the dog named CX404. Check them all out below, it's definitely wallpaper material for Fallout fans.

Fallout (Amazon)Fallout (Amazon)
Fallout (Amazon)Fallout (Amazon)

Related texts



Loading next content