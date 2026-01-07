Fallout fever returns as Steam player counts surge

HQ

Since the second season of Fallout began airing on Prime, the number of people playing the games on Steam has essentially doubled compared to previous levels.

According to statistics from SteamDB, Fallout 4, for example, increased from around 20,000 daily players to over 40,000. Fallout 76 has also seen a significant boost. The previously relatively stable player base of around 10-20,000 concurrent players skyrocketed to around 30,000, almost double the number in previous weeks.

But it's not just the newer games that are growing in popularity. Older games have also seen an influx, and classics such as Fallout: New Vegas and even Fallout 3 have seen their concurrent player numbers rise significantly.

This phenomenon is not unique to this new season of Fallout. The same effect was noted in connection with the premiere of the first season, and it is extremely clear that the TV series is acting as a powerful draw.

Have you been inspired to return to the Fallout games after watching the TV series?