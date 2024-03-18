Fallout director says it's a 'fool's errand' to please fans

HQ

Gaming fans can be a volatile bunch, but so can lovers of any medium, really. Take a look at any adaptation of a beloved product that seems to give a middle finger to the fans and you'll see it gets a pretty firm rejection from them.

It might seem strange then, that Fallout director Jonathan Nolan said that it would have been a "fool's errand" to appease fans of the games when making the series for Amazon Prime Video. "I don't think you really can set out to please the fans of anything," he said (thanks, T3.) "Or please anyone other than yourself."

"I think you have to come into this trying to make the show that you want to make and trusting that, as fans of the game [ourselves], we would find the pieces that were essential to us... and try to do the best version."

That doesn't mean Nolan isn't familiar with the Fallout games, though, as he expressed his love for Bethesda's RPGs in particular. "It started, for me, with Fallout 3, which devoured about a year of my life. I was an aspiring young writer at that point, and it almost derailed my entire career. It's so ludicrously playable and fun... seriously, the games were just incredible."

We'll have to wait and see if Nolan's show can appeal to fans of the games and new viewers when the show premieres on the 12th of April.