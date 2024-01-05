Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Outer Worlds 2

Fallout creator is helping make The Outer Worlds 2

Tim Cain was a co-director on the first game.

The acclaimed RPG creators over at Obsidian are pulling out the big guns for The Outer Worlds 2. Fallout creator Tim Cain might be retired, but he's still willing to give his development wisdom over to the team working on the next space-faring RPG at the studio.

Speaking with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Cain spoke about his involvement in the sequel to the 2019 hit. "There's stuff they're trying to do in the sequel, that of course I can't talk about, that I get pulled in on because it's similar to stuff I've done in the past."

He continued: "Sometimes it's just me saying, 'I'm not gonna tell you what to do, but here are the pitfalls. Here are some of the huge, huge chasms that lie in your way, that you're gonna have to wend around."

We're still going to be waiting a while for The Outer Worlds 2, as even though the game was announced back in 2021, Obsidian has since been working on its fantasy RPG Avowed, which is set to release later this year.

