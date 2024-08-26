English
Fallout 76

Fallout co-creator: "Critique of capitalism was never the point of Fallout"

But Tim Cain doesn't mind people seeing it this way.

Many have interpreted the Fallout games as an underlying critique of corporate greed and capitalism. But in fact, it may be more wishful thinking on the part of those who want it to be that way, because according to one of the key people who actually created the series, this was never the intention.

Via his YouTube channel, the series' co-creator Tim Cain tells us:

"Critique of capitalism was never the point of Fallout."

In fact, it's almost the opposite, and he goes on to explain that everyone is equally bad in the world of Fallout:

"In fact, the game went out of its way to mention that other countries like China were also behaving terribly. If anything, Fallout is a comment that war is inevitable given basic human nature."

He later rounds off his argument by explaining that it is still perfectly OK for people to interpret and experience his work in their own way:

"...as you've seen, people will interpret my games in all kinds of ways. And that's ok. Everyone brings their own perspective, and a story can mean different things to different people."

Fallout 76

