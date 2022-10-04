Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Fallout 76

Fallout celebrates 25 years with plenty of extras

And Fallout 76 has reached 13 million players.

HQ

It was 25 years ago the humanity could leave a Vault for the first time after the nuclear war that destroyed earth. That was when the first Fallout game was launched, and this anniversary isn't anything Bethesda is going to miss.

They have planned a ton of extras for a full month with things like a quiz, Perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, a new Fallout Shelter update (first in four years), an anniversary Twitch stream, a free Xbox dynamic background, a Fallout 76 free play week (starting today) and much more.

Bethesda also reveals that Fallout 76 has reached a new milestone with over 13 million players, which means it has increased one million since June. Probably boosted by the expansion The Pitt, which launched last month. Not too shabby for a title released in 2018 in a very poor state.

Will you claim any free stuff and participate in any event?

Fallout 76

