Fallout celebrates 25 years with plenty of extras

It was 25 years ago the humanity could leave a Vault for the first time after the nuclear war that destroyed earth. That was when the first Fallout game was launched, and this anniversary isn't anything Bethesda is going to miss.

They have planned a ton of extras for a full month with things like a quiz, Perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, a new Fallout Shelter update (first in four years), an anniversary Twitch stream, a free Xbox dynamic background, a Fallout 76 free play week (starting today) and much more.

Bethesda also reveals that Fallout 76 has reached a new milestone with over 13 million players, which means it has increased one million since June. Probably boosted by the expansion The Pitt, which launched last month. Not too shabby for a title released in 2018 in a very poor state.

Will you claim any free stuff and participate in any event?