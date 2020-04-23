Fallout 76's Wastelanders are weapon snatchers

After having waited a long time, Fallout 76 players finally got their NPCs via the Wastelanders expansion, but not all is well in the wasteland. Players have been reporting that some event NPCs are stealing guns from players.

The NPCs do this as the player dies as, just like players looting the bodies of NPCs in the game, NPCs are able to open the player's inventory and loot the weapons and ammunition off the player's body. Reddit user Lizardinosaurus gave this example;

"There is a game breaking bug at the moment with events that include NPCs such as riding shotgun and radiation rumble where if you die they will sometimes loot your weapon and all your ammo.

Just lost a BE Gatling gun when I died in riding shotgun and nearly 2k 5mm ammo only to find one of the NPCs now had a Gatling gun.

Just to be safe don't use you're best/rarest weapons in events like riding shotgun just in case one of the NPCs decides to steal it".

A Bethesda community manager quickly responded with "Thank you for the tag! We will investigate this immediately.", so the issue is most likely being resolved.

Have you encountered this bug?