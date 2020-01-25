Fallout 76's Settler and Raider factions shown off

Fallout 76 is currently preparing for the Wastelanders update, adding NPCs and currently allowing players to try it out via the PTS on PC, and now Bethesda has shared an insight into two of the factions you'll meet - Settlers and Raiders.

The Settlers are led by Paige, the former head of the Construction Workers Union in Washington DC, and they know how to build and run a city. Spruce Knob is where they chose to build their small city called Foundation, as you can see below.

Veteran Fallout fans will expect more chaos from the Raiders, and you'd be right for thinking that, as their leader Meg is in charge of the Crashed Space Station called Crater. It won't be easy meeting this hostile bunch though, so you might need to think outside the box.

Both Foundation and Crater will be revamped locations, and your interactions on these people influence how they view you and your reputation, with more details on the reputation system promised at a later date.

As for the PTS testing, Bethesda says they've already received plenty of feedback, and that additional invites are coming in the next couple of weeks, allowing more people to try the content before release.

Which faction is your favourite?