Fallout 76's Nuclear Winter battle royale mode is being scrapped this September

When a battle royale mode was announced for Fallout 76 in 2019, we remember feeling pretty perplexed. Fallout had never really be known for its solid gunplay and there were so many issues with 76 that needed urgent priority. Nuclear Winter has now been in the game for two years, but Bethesda has recently announced in a blog post that it will be coming to an end in September due to dwindling player numbers.

In the blog post, Bethesda said: "When we first introduced Nuclear Winter, we were thrilled to watch so many players from our community, as well as many newcomers, dive head first into our take on the ruthless last-player-standing Battle Royale genre. Over time, however, we've seen the vast majority of players prefer to explore other aspects of the game. It has also become tougher to put full Nuclear Winter lobbies together without also making sacrifices on match wait times."

More news on Fallout 76 for "this year, and beyond" will be revealed during Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 conference this Sunday, so be sure to tune in from 18:00PM BST for more details.

