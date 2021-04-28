Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Fallout 76

Fallout 76's Locked & Loaded update is now out and it includes many community-requested features

Players can now completely rework their characters S.P.E.C.I.A.L abilities.

Fallout 76 is kicking off its fourth season with a new update titled Locked & Loaded. The update is out now and it includes many quality-of-life improvements that fans have long requested.

One new addition is that players can now completely reset their S.P.E.C.I.A.L abilities. After reaching level 25, you'll be able to create up to two customs builds for your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points and Perk Cards. You can switch between these loadouts by visiting a Punch Card Machine, which can either be found at train stations or be built at your own C.A.M.P.

C.A.M.P Slots are also debuting within the update. Previously, players were limited to creating just one C.A.M.P, but now the option is available to build multiple at a time, and these can be switched between using a new C.A.M.P. Builds widget.

For more details on the update, you can take a look at the new features trailer above.

Fallout 76

