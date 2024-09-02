English
Fallout 76

Fallout 76's latest update makes the game smaller, but it comes with a catch

You're going to need to leave some extra time to download this update.

Fallout 76's next update, Milepost Zero, is set to launch tomorrow, the 3rd of September. It's going to bring new repeatable events, changes to your camp mechanics, and some other tweaks.

One of the biggest changes doesn't come in the form of new content, but instead this update is going to make the overall game size of Fallout 76 a bit smaller. Hooray for more storage space! However, you will have to reinstall the entire game when this update launches.

Update sizes for some games are absolutely huge. When Baldur's Gate III launches Patch 7 later this week, you can be sure it'll require hours of download time for average internet speeds. With this Fallout 76 update, though, it's more of a one-time effort. Redownloading the whole game once so it's smaller for the future.

Fallout 76

