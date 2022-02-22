Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap promises invaders, new adventures, and a travelling roadshow

HQ

Bethesda has shared the official roadmap for what 2022 will be bringing to Fallout 76, and teased what that will mean for the region of Appalachia. Revealed in a blog post, this year will once again be split up into four separate seasons, with each having a unique theme and various chunks of promised content.

HQ

The first on the list, and the one that we have the most information for is Season 8 - A Better Life Underground. This will be arriving in spring and will see players having to deal with otherworldly invaders through a new public event, public event takeovers, and random encounters.

Following this, in the summer, Season 9 will be tasking players with putting their arsenal and Power Armor to the test in several new public events. It's here that we're promised scoreboard upgrades for Fallout 1st as well.

Next on the list is Season 10, which will be coming in autumn. This will see players travelling to the dangerous region of The Pitt to engage in a range of missions and to earn some "new rewards".

Finally, to wrap up the year is Season 11. Set to debut in the winter, we're told that this will be framed around the "Fizziest Show on Earth", Nuka World on Tour, which is slated to be a travelling roadshow. With this arriving, Bethesda has promised new public events and a new region public boss.

As this announcement was more of an overview of the next year of content, we'll have to wait to hear more concrete and detailed information about each season, likely shortly before each is set to officially launch.