Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fallout 76

Fallout 76's 2022 roadmap promises invaders, new adventures, and a travelling roadshow

Bethesda has provided an update on what the next year will bring to Appalachia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Bethesda has shared the official roadmap for what 2022 will be bringing to Fallout 76, and teased what that will mean for the region of Appalachia. Revealed in a blog post, this year will once again be split up into four separate seasons, with each having a unique theme and various chunks of promised content.

HQ

The first on the list, and the one that we have the most information for is Season 8 - A Better Life Underground. This will be arriving in spring and will see players having to deal with otherworldly invaders through a new public event, public event takeovers, and random encounters.

Following this, in the summer, Season 9 will be tasking players with putting their arsenal and Power Armor to the test in several new public events. It's here that we're promised scoreboard upgrades for Fallout 1st as well.

Next on the list is Season 10, which will be coming in autumn. This will see players travelling to the dangerous region of The Pitt to engage in a range of missions and to earn some "new rewards".

Finally, to wrap up the year is Season 11. Set to debut in the winter, we're told that this will be framed around the "Fizziest Show on Earth", Nuka World on Tour, which is slated to be a travelling roadshow. With this arriving, Bethesda has promised new public events and a new region public boss.

As this announcement was more of an overview of the next year of content, we'll have to wait to hear more concrete and detailed information about each season, likely shortly before each is set to officially launch.

Fallout 76

Related texts

0
Fallout 76: WastelandersScore

Fallout 76: Wastelanders
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"A monumental update to Fallout 76, marking its single greatest step in quality since it launched almost eighteen months ago."

1
Fallout 76Score

Fallout 76
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The concept of a fully online Fallout title seemed so very sweet in theory but Bethesda has made more than a few stumbles along the way."



Loading next content