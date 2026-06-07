Fallout 76 will be free-to-play for the next week, with free daily rewards being offered too

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The story of Fallout 76 has been remarkable to follow. It debuted over seven years ago and quickly became immensely controversial, a true stain on the otherwise excellent legacy of Bethesda at the time. But the developer didn't give up on the game, and over several years, it introduced more and more content, expanding the world of Appalachia and changing Fallout 76 from a trainwreck to a consistent part of millions of players' daily lives.

To this end, ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase taking place, the Infestations update arrived for the game, bringing new overrun zones filled to the brim with unpredictable enemies, including elite bosses who possess unique mutations and mechanics. While that might sound like a true nightmare, you'll want to take these enemies on as exclusive four-star Legendary rewards are on the table if you manage to succeed to reclaim overrun areas from the hostile threats.

With this now available, Bethesda is celebrating the continued success of the game by announcing during the Xbox Games Showcase that Fallout 76 will be offering a free trial between June 8-15, meaning for a full week you can get a taste of the action and see if you should be planting roots in Appalachia. Likewise, between today (June 7) and June 15, free daily rewards are being handed out in-game, with this eligible to anyone who owns or has access to F76 or has a Bethesda.net account.

As Fallout 76 is available on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, make sure to give the game a go over the next week.